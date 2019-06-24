Oyo, highest in fraud, cybercrime convictions in S’West – EFCC

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN – THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Monday, revealed that Oyo State has the highest number of cybercrimes and corruption related cases out of the six states in the South West.

This was disclosed by the zonal Head of the commission, Mr. Friday Ebelo when speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The statistics, he noted, was based on the last six months since the baton of leadership changed in the zone.

Most of the suspects, who perpetrate cybercrimes and other fraudulent acts, he noted, are between the ages of 18 and 40.

Ebelo said: “If you are looking for the number of convictions, Oyo State should be seen as the highest. We are based in Ibadan and since I resumed here, the tempo of our activities has increased.

“These suspects of cybercrimes and fraud related cases operate from Lagos and share their loots in Ibadan. But now, most of them are leaving Ibadan for the adjoining states.”

While giving further breakdown of the statistics, the EFCC official said: “This year, the zone received a total of 481 petitions. We were able to secure 83 convictions out of the 107 cases filed at different courts within the zone. That represents 83 per cent of the total number of cases filed.”

“From January to June 21, 2019, an aggregate sum of N116.9 million has been recovered. Others, which are in foreign currencies, include $39,129, £1,800 and £50,” he said.

He added that 65 vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

Ebelo explained that in some cases, criminals, who act as agents of the commission, use its name to seal up properties saying this is a scam as the commission does not work with any agents.

He appealed to parents to be more vigilant and pay constant visits to their wards in schools.