Oyo corper set to release Diary of NYSC

By Deborah Mustapha

In a bid to encourage the undergraduates and prospective Corps members, Diary of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), has been written by one of Oyo State Corps members, Deborah Mustapha, popularly called BLOGGER D.

Speaking with Vanguard, Blogger D said the Diary is written to erase the mentality that the one year dedicated to serving one’s fatherland is not a waste of time, neither a year to hide out from job seeking.

“What triggered me to write the article was the comments people give during and after their service year, I couldn’t tell when I listened to the comments until I started serving last year November, and I realised that it’s not what people think or comment about. There is more to this NYSC year”. she said

The diary which will be out very soon contains the beginning and the end of NYSC. Blogger D urged everyone, most especially the final year students and the prospective Corps members to read when it is finally released.

