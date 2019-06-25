Oyo Assembly pledges to drop party affiliations, work as team

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—AHEAD of its plenary today, members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, pledged to drop their party affiliations and work together as a team to move the state forward.

This was revealed at a book launch of wife of one of the newly inaugurated lawmakers, Mrs. Tolu Adisa, where members of the assembly reaffirmed that the oath of office they swore to as well as that of allegiance was not for their party, but to serve the people of the state.

One of the new lawmakers representing Afijio State constituency on the platform of All Peoples Congress, APC, Mr. Seyi Adisa said: “First and foremost, we swore an oath of office and oath allegiance. In that oath, if I remember correctly, it is for the people of Oyo State. It is for the development and progress of people of the state.”

Adisa added that: “The fact that we were opposition has a role to play, acting as a check. But if there noting, if a policy is for the betterment of the people of people, there is no need to oppose it.

“We are voted in by some people, we are there to represent them and whatever is good for Oyo State is good for them.”

Also speaking, another lawmaker, Mr. Ayo Fatokun, representing Akinyele State Constituency 1, also vowed not to restrict themselves in the name of political parties they belong to.

“We are going to sit together for the next four years. What possible enmity can u have in that direction?



“Again, most of us in the Assembly are young folks and we are going to drop our party affiliations to ensure that we able to deliver and move Oyo State forward.”

“We are not going to dwell on our party affiliations. We are all focused on the same vision to ensure that we move Oyo State forward in different aspects of government. We are going to be working together. We are not going to be restricting ourselves. We are going to make sure we deliver on our mandate”, Fatokun said.