The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly during its maiden sitting has honoured the request of the State executive to approve 12 special advisers to the Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

While reading the letter from the Executive, the Speaker of house, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said the 12 Special Advisers awaiting approval are to occupy strategic positions which are imperative to the executive duties.

According to Ogundoyin, administering a State is a lot of work for the Executive Governor and definitely, he needs good hands as advisers.

“Since the inception of this administration, a lot of responsibilities have been mainly on the Governor and his Chief of staff.

“That is why we had a quick pass and approval of the executive request so that we can hit the ground running in the best interest of the good people of Oyo state,” he added.

In his observation, the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Iwajowa, Hon. Adeola Bamidele implored the Governor to consider skills and professionalism in the appointments.

“Putting the round peg in the round hole is what can guarantee efficiency in every governmental duty, and Governor Seyi Makinde should please consider this in appointing the Special Advisers.

“His Excellency should also take cognizance of the constitution too, by spreading these appointments across the zones in Oyo State to ensure even representation and human development,” he added.

Speaking on the state of roads under construction and rehabilitation in the state, Hon. Akeem Mustapha representing Kajola constituency moved a motion appealing to Governor Seyi Makinde to remobilise contractors back to ongoing road projects across the State.

Mustapha emphasized that the abandonment of Moniya-Iseyin-Ojutaye road by the contractor is making life unbearable for the users of the 65kilometers road, which linked about ten local governments especially in Oke Ogun axis of the State.

He said, “Good road network contributes immensely to the socio-economic fortune of either developed or developing nations.

“We understand the past administration awarded these roads to contractors for either rehabilitation or reconstruction, but in the best interest of our people who are predominantly agrarians and also food basket of the state, we call on our Governor to help remobilise the contractors back to the sites.”

VANGUARD