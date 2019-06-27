Oyetola committed to our welfare — Osun pensioners

OSOGBO —THE Osun State Triangular Group of Pensioners yesterday, condemned protests by the 2011-2012 faction of pensioners over unpaid 15-month arrears of its pension.

The group, at a news conference in Osogbo by its Chairman, Prince Rotimi Adelugba, described as untrue the claim by the protesters that the state government had received and diverted the Paris Club Refund.

Adelugba said: “We are constrained to react to the action by the 2011-2012 set of pensioners who took to the streets Tuesday and Wednesday to protest nonpayment of arrears of 15 months pension. The group claimed that government had received and diverted the Paris Club Refund.

“As concerned pensioners, we are constrained to state that our colleagues’ allegations are far from the truth.

“Since the current administration assumed office over six months ago, it has ensured full payment of our monthly pension and wages to all levels as and when due in line with its promise, and subject to release of allocations from the Federal Government as it is public knowledge that the State Government is making efforts to improve its internally generated revenue base.

“As we are all aware, not all of us pensioners are being owed the 15 months pension arrears. Our findings revealed that government has not received any Paris Club Refund as claimed by our colleagues. We are also unaware that other states have been paid the Paris Club Refund.”

The group added that some of the protesting colleagues had recently collected their bonds while a significant number of them are set to collect theirs, even as it lauded Governor Gboyega Oyetola for keeping to his campaign promise that his administration would be committed to improving the welfares of all workers and pensioners in the state.