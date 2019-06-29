OVH Energy is fueling partner of Next Titan Reality Show Season Six

OVH Energy Marketing Ltd., an Oando Licensee, has announced that it is the official fueling partner of Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality TV show, the Next Titan Nigeria, Season six (6).

The firm made this known at a media briefing session held on Thursday, June 27 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Next Titan Reality Show provides a platform for young, creative entrepreneurial Nigerian youth to pitch their business ideas to a carefully selected panel of judges, comprised of successful business owners.

This season is tagged “Impossible is Possible” and will air for ten (10) weeks in which the contestants will battle for the ultimate prize of 7 million naira and a brand new car while undergoing trainings in entrepreneurship and exposure to real-life business challenges.

Speaking on its sponsorship of the reality show, Head of Corporate Communications, OVH Energy Marketing Ltd. Olajubu Olasunmbo said, “OVH Energy is pleased to be the official fueling partner of the Next Titan season six.

We are especially pleased to be supporting entrepreneurs who have realistic visions for contributing to job creation and economic growth which harmonizes with our vison to be the marketer of choice, providing trusted petroleum products”.

She further added that OVH Energy has demonstrated its commitment to supporting initiatives that are targeted at youth. She said, “Within our own space, we have created initiatives that support the youth. For instance, we have the ‘So You Think You can Write’ competition which helps contestants showcase their writing potential and our O-Gas sponsored debate at NYSC camps which stimulates intellectual debates around the use of cleaner safer cooking alternatives. We believe this program is designed to support the entrepreneurial spirit of youth to harness their business potential which is why we are happy to be a part of this”.