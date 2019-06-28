Osinbajo’s denies supervising Ruga settlement for Fulani

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied the allegation that his office was supervising the Federal Government Ruga settlement for the Fulanis in the 36 states of the federation.

The clarification according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande became necessary contrary to claims reported in some sections of the media, suggesting that the Vice President’s office was directly Supervising the establishment of Ruga.

Akande in a statement in Abuja on Friday evening said, “The Ruga initiative is different from the National Livestock Transformation Plan approved by State governors under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

” NEC on January 17, 2019, approved the plan based on the recommendations of a Technical Committee of the Council chaired by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State. Other State Governors on the committee and Working Group of NEC are those from Adamawa, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Oyo & Zamfara – mostly the frontline States in the Farmer-Herder crises.

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) 2019-2028 is a programme to be implemented in 7 pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara (as decided by NEC in January), being States in the frontlines of the Farmer-Herder crises. Afterwards, six other States have indicated readiness to also implement the plan. They are Katsina, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, and Edo states.”

Continuing he said,” The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

“The six key pillars include, economic investment, conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery, human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information and strategic communication.

In all the Federal Government will not impose on any State government regarding its land.”