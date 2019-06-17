Oshodi-Apapa gridlock: LASG shuts Mile-2, Tin-can Island road for repairs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to steer clear Mile-2 to Tin-can Island Ports, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, today Monday, June 17, 2019, in order to allow for repair work on the bad portion of the road.

Recall that President Muhammedu Buhari following the apparent inability of the task team to really tackle the problems within earlier two weeks ultimatum, the Presidency, last weekend, renewed the directive for another two weeks. The President had on May 21, given the Task Team headed by Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Vice Chairman, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, who had been on the ground with other teams, two weeks to restore law and order within Apapa Ports and environs.

The situation has been worsened by the deplorable state of the road, which had made the movement of vehicles practically impossible. Those motorists who dare pass through the bad road often get stuck or have their container fallen in the case of the containerized vehicle.

State’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, who announced this, in a statement, said the road will be shut for 48 hours.

Salaam stated that the closure would be effected to allow Construction Company to speed up the palliative repair works on the corridor due to incessant and avoidable accidents experienced by motorists.

He, therefore, urged all trucks to avoid the corridor to allow the repair works which is being done in the interest of motorists.

He stated that those repairs and so many others that were in pipeline was in consonance with the top-rated plans of the administration of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos Traffic free for its teeming citizenry.

