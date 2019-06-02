Oshoala vows to help Barca ladies win titles

After signing a two year deal with Barcelona Ladies, Asisat Oshoala revealed that her ambition is to help the team win titles.

Oshoala, who scored Barca Ladies only goal in their 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the UEFA Women Champions League, said she was excited signing a deal to remain in Spain, adding that she will fight harder to help the team.

“It’s a great move for me and I’m delighted about it,” Oshoala told Goal.

“It’s an interesting journey to look up to. I’m looking forward to having a memorable season and a great time with the team [Barcelona].

“I’m not promising the team a league [Liga Iberdrola] title but obviously I mean a better fight and toughen the team to able to challenge for titles.

“It just happened for me the way it happened [in our final match against Lyon]. I was happy to be able to do my job as a striker.

“It was a good day in the office for me as an individual to come off the bench and score but it was not for us the team. I still believe we could have achieved more in the final as a team.”