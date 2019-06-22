Oshiomhole showing bias, needs to hear from all parties before taking sides – Obaseki’s aide

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is showing bias with his view on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged role in the emergence of the leadership of Edo State House of Assembly.

Osagie noted that Oshiomhole is showing bias and needs to hear from all parties in a matter before taking sides.

The governor’s aide said: “We read with utter astonishment a statement credited to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with respect to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged role in the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Apart from the fact that he based his conclusion on a totally false and baseless premise, we believe that he could have shown that he does not have a vested interest by simply inquiring from his friend, the governor directly, or any official of the State Working Committee of our party as to what actually transpired.”

Osagie explained that Oshiomhole’s “failure to satisfy the basic tenets of natural justice which makes fair hearing from all sides of a matter mandatory, has clearly exposed his bias in this issue.”

He added: “For the avoidance of doubt, all the decisions relating to the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly recently elected by the House, were taken by the State Working Committee and leaders of the party from across the State.”

He emphasised that: “In deference to the rule of party supremacy, which the National chairman so eloquently professes, the governor and all party members are obliged to respect the party’s decision, as we expect the national chairman to also do.”

Recall that Oshiomhole had at a press conference on the political developments in Edo and Bauchi states’ houses of assembly, in Abuja on Friday, said: “unfortunately, the situation in Bauchi is also similar to the one that is happening in Edo State.

“I am ashamed to talk about it, but there is nothing to hide. We have a similar situation in Edo, where in our case we have 24/24, all of them APC but somebody wants a particular person as a speaker, 19 out of 24 are opposed to this person.”