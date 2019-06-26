Oshiomhole did not produce 95 per cent of persons in Obaseki’s Exco, Osakpanwa tells Idahosa

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the APC in Edo State, Comrade Osakpanwa Eriyo has described the allegation by Mr Charles Idahosa that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole appointed 95 per cent of party positions in the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as misleading and untrue.



According to him, “it is sad that Mr Idahosa is always making himself available for any government in power to be used in dishing out falsehood. His comment accusing Oshiomhole of imposing almost the entire cabinet in the administration of Obaseki as another ploy by Idahosa to create diversion from the real issues in the APC.

“First of all, Oshiomhole is not Idaho’s mate politically and otherwise and I believe that is the reason why leader does not want to join issues with Idahosa. But we have to set the records straight because we were all part and parcel of the APC administration before the coming of Obaseki who is today playing god.

“It is on record that Oshiomhole never bothered about who governor Obaseki hired in his administration rather It is on record that it was Obaseki who even gave Oshiomhole three Commissioners even when he was just the chairman of the state Economic Team.

“If Oshiomhole has a hand in the appointment of 95 per cent officials he should have also pushed the governor to appoint people into boards and parastatals in the state which the governor refused to do. It is an open secret that Oshiomhole decided to stay away so that Obaseki will have a free hand but haven failed in his duties to keep the APC United, the governor is now hiring people like Idahosa to lay the blames on Oshiomhole’s shoulders.

“If Oshiomhole actually have those powers like Idahosa stated, we will not have the problems we are having today in Edo APC because Oshiomhole would have known what to do. Oshiomhole is not a greedy man or a god father like the enemies are trying to portray him and we wish he actually behaves like a god father so that APC will not be destroyed by people like Idahosa and the governor.

“So they should stop blackmailing Oshiomhole who is not in the state and face the consequences of their actions. We will resist any attempt by any group or an individual to rubbish the name of the national chairman in Edo State ” he stated.