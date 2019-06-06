Oshiomhole: APC launches probe, moves to suspend Dep. Chair

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Barring any last minute high-profile intervention, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is set to suspend its Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu for anti-party activities, Vanguard has learned.

The decision, which was a fall out of the hours-long meeting of the National Working Committee NWC on Thursday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

A source at the meeting which ended late Thursday said, “the party does not want to cause a major upheaval ahead of the election of NASS principal officers”.

“Already, there is a committee probing anti-party activities in states, but we are also looking at the letter written by Sen. Shuaibu in which he not only raised allegations against the national chairman but the entire NWC. There could be serious sanctions at the end of the day”, he added.

Although, party leaders declined speaking with journalists, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a brief statement later on said after extensive deliberation, the NWC resolved “to pass a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole”.

The NWC also set up a five-man Disciplinary Committee headed by Otunba Niyi Adebayo to investigate the “allegation leveled by Sen. Lawal Shuaibu against the National Chairman on issues involving the collective decisions of the National Working Committee”.

The committee will also investigate “the instigation of Senators/Members of the House of Representatives by Senator Lawal Shuaibu against the decision of the Party on the choice of the Presiding Officers for both chambers (Senate and the House of Representatives) at the banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, even when these issues were all discussed and agreed by all members of the National Working Committee NWC”.

According to the party spokesman, “Sen. Shuaibu’s action was particularly embarrassing by moving around the Senators/Members of the House of Representatives to revolt while Mr. President was making his concluding remarks on the need for APC to present one candidate to avoid a divided house.

“The Committee is mandated to submit its report to the National Working Committee within 7 days from today”, he added.