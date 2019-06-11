Orphan wins Lighthouse spelling bee competition

Timilehin Lawal, an orphan at the Tabitha Orphanage Home, has emerged winner of the 2019 Lighthouse spelling bee competition which took place at Lead City International School, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking with Vanguard, Timilehin said he was surprised to be announced the winner.

“I feel blessed and excited as the winner of the competition and I was surprised I got the last question right and was announced winner,” he said.

Eight secondary schools and one orphanage home participated in the competition. The schools are Army Barracks Grammer School, Answar-Ud-Deen High School, Community Secondary School, Community Grammar School, Urban Day Grammer School all in attendance. Tabitha Orphanage home was the only non-educational institution in attendance.

Timilehin Lawal, who took the first position went home with a laptop and N50,000, the first runner up, Quadri Oladoye of Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Ibadan went home with N25,000 while the second runner up, Emmanuel Fayese of Army Barracks Grammar School, Ibadan went home with N10,000.

All other participant got medals and certificates of participation.

Speaking at the event, the organiser, a Batch B NYSC member, said giving back to the community was part of the community developmental service she learnt in camp.

“I just wanted to do something nice for my Community and I want to make an impact here before I leave Oyo State, that is why I organised the spelling bee competition for public school students only,” she said.

The event which was sponsored by Eyowo, Book Club, IELTS and IDP, had representatives from each of the organisations in attendance.

