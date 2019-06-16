Ordeals of Regina Daniels’ mother since her marriage

Ayo Onikoyi

The dream of every parent is to see their child marry in their lifetime and same could be said to have rung true for Rita Daniels, mother of teen actress, Regina Daniels who married billionaire politician, Hon. Ned Nwoko recently. It was a happy union sealed in splendour and cultural opulence. But for the huge disparity in the ages of the couple, Regina 18, Ned 59, the mother of the bride has not known real peace since the marriage.

There has been no accusations that have not be levelled against her. Some have called her a callous mother who sold off her daughter to marital slavery. From the public domain to the Nollywood enclave few have shown little empathy with her. It has been barrage of name calling.

And when the woman probably tried to exonerate herself or give the true picture of things by posting a message on her Instagram handle that “Love rules the world” there was no end to the shellacking that greeted her post.

“So the rumors are true? You sold your own daughter to a man of almost 60? You don’t deserve to be a mother, shame on you! How do you sleep at night knowing your 18-year old is sleeping with her grandfather. May God have mercy on you,” said a comment from one certain Feh Oyi.

One Ogaga also replied her, saying, “ Why didn’t you marry the old man instead of that young innocent daughter of yours? Na you fit the old man because both of you are old.”

From within the industry, the mother hasn’t been spared either. Somebody like veteran actress, Shan George openly attacked the husband, Nwoko, and stressed that the mother should have done something to stop the marriage. Recalling how she was given out at a tender age in marriage herself against her will, she blamed Regina’s mother for being the brain behind the union.

The blames and counter blames all landed at the doorstep of Rita Daniels. It got to the crescendo when acclaimed father of the teen actress, Barrister Jude Ojeowgu, surfaced, expressing his displeasure over the marriage and also his disappointment at Regina’s mum for pushing their daughter into such marriage.

However, the question that may never be answered is whether the mother truly pushed the teenager into the marriage or if it was the teenage that actually wanted it out of love.

“Love rules the world,” the mother had posted on her social media handle and it may very well be her own side of the story. It may have taken her some pain to give her consent, this though, it’s not a fact but when her daughter made a social media hype about the house she bought for her, the mother never acknowledged it, at least not on her social media handle. Could such be the magnitude of pain she had been through to give in to the desire of her daughter? We may never know.