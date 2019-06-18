Opposition members‘ll be c’ttee heads – Gbaja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—CONTRARY to the comments of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the ruling party will not share committee heads with members of opposition parties in the Ninth National Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said the opposition would be carried along.

He also said the names of heads and members of the House Committees will soon be reeled out.

Besides, the speaker said the reforms he was going to introduce would be in piece meal to avoid doing anything that could shock the system.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, he explained that the meeting was primarily on the economy and on how to move the country forward.

According to him, “it’s official and any meeting with the vice president is relevant. It is about the economy and how to move the country forward, charting a road map about how to confront the problems that are facing Nigeria today.

“So, these were the issues we discussed. It wasn’t a personal meeting but you can call it a hybrid – between personal and official but mostly it’s official, how the executive and the legislature can collaborate to make life better for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Asked what Nigerians would be seeing differently from his leadership in the Ninth assembly, he said: “Stay tuned, you have heard my inaugural speech, we are going to do things differently, we are going to build on the achievements of the Eight Assembly, and it’s going to be a reformed house.

“Like I have said, the reform will be dished out in piece meal so as not to shock the system. We expect the cooperation of all facets of government, including the executive and you – the journalists and including our constituents.”

On whether he will carry the opposition members along by making them chairmen, he said: “The committees would be unfolded in the next few weeks and you will see how we intend to carry them along. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag but you can be assured they would be carried along.”