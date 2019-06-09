OOUTH unfits to produce competent doctors , says Abiodun

By Daud Okatunji

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Sunday expressed shock over the deplorable condition of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, describing it as unfit to produce competent Doctors.

Abiodun said the deplorable state of the hospital requires an urgent attention.

The governor stated this during an inspection visit to the facility, lamented that the hospital which was known as one of the best medical facilities in the country, has now become a sub-standard.

The Governor observed that, many of the medical equipment are obsolete, while others are not functional.

He said the morgue had already been overtaken by odour which pervaded the hospital vicinity, which he said it was due to lack of maintenance, and non-availability of needed equipment to make it functional

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the inspection, Abiodun explained that the visit was informed by his earlier meeting with Health management.

He added that, his visit followed a report he got about the position of the hospital, being the only Teaching Hospital in the State.

“This visit was informed by my meeting with Heads of the Health Institutions, Hospital Management. It is the only Teaching Hospital in the State, and with the report I got which is disheartening. It is worse than deplorable”.

The Governor said he would soon set up a team, after a final report from the Medical Director, to revive the lost glory of the Hospital

He stressed that his administration attached importance to health sector, assuring to turn round the institution for better.

‘I am putting up a team, after a final report from the Medical Director. I don’t see how this place can produce good Doctors .

“We shall go back to drawing board. The place is substandard. This hospital is in depressing state. We shall look into facilities and personnel’, Abiodun said .