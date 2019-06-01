Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted tribal inflammatory statements over recent appointments made by Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a statement on Friday, Delta State government announced the appointment of Hon Chiedu Ebie as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olorogun David Edevbie as Chief of Staff and Rt Hon Funkekeme Solomon as senior Political Adviser. The appointments had received negative reactions from some quarters who felt the Governor appointment had some tribalistic imbalance.

The chieftain speaking to journalists in Warri, yesterday said it is quite unfortunate that some people are insinuating tribal colouration to the appointments, stressing that in the history of Delta politics, Okowa’s administration has been fair to all tribes in term of appointments.

He stated in the last administration, Okowa’s government was very fair to all the tribes as they all got a fair share of the appointments in his administration.

He argued that it is the constitutional prerogative of an elected Governor of any state in Nigeria to appoint whoever he wants as SSG, Chief of Staff, Director of Protocol, etc stressing that Okowa should not be different.

The former Delta State Governorship aspirant said those castigating Okowa are too much in hurry to do that hence the Governor had just started announcing the appointment, adding that all the different tribes in the state would have their fair share of appointments as it were in the first term.