Onuesoke congratulates Delta Speaker on his daughter’s marriage

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on the wedding of his daughter, Omonigbo Oborevwori.

The Speaker’s daughter, Omonigho Oborevwori got married to Mr Ugochukwu Mesaraonye in Delta State.

Speaking to journalists during the traditional marriage ceremony in Delta State, Onuesoke said: “This momentous occasion marks the beginning of their life together” and prayed that “the journey of the couple would be a happy one filled with peace and harmony, joy and laughter, romance and passion.”