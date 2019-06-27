Onuesoke calls for execution of ‘Deve’ Bill in Delta

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to Delta State government to implement the law on illegal and forceful collection of levies also known as community development fees or ‘deve’ from public and private developers in the state.

It will be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state, had assented to the bill entitled “Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Bill 2018’ last August. The bill criminalises the illegal and forceful collection of levies from public and private developers in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke said since the governor signed the bill into law, Delta communities were still indulging in the illegal and forceful collection of levies from private and public developers.

He said they were still indulging in the illegal activities because the state government had not implemented the law in total or come out with penalty to punish anyone found breaking the law.

The PDP chieftain said harassment of developers, particularly by youths under the guise of collecting illegal fees, often times chases away investors who are ready to do business in the state.

He argued that “a situation where an investor is asked to pay certain amount of money to some group of people in a community before he is allowed to set up a company or structure is fraudulent, retrogressive and not in the best interest of the development of communities and the state.”

The former governorship aspirant maintained that besides scaring away investors, the collection of such illegal dues was responsible for thuggery, assassination and communal warfare as those involved clashed among themselves as they scramble to take control of the area so that they would be in position of collecting the illegal dues.

He added that the collection of the illegal dues ws responsible for the laziness and lackadaisical attitude of Delta youths as they sit n their makeshift offices waiting to collect the illegal dues instead of thinking of how to be creative or search for legitimate means to earn a living.

Onuesoke observed that the collection of such illegal dues had also increased the cost of executing projects by individuals, government and private organisations, adding that the end result was that the poor masses are made to suffer as the expenses are transferred to them in form of increases in house rents and other sundry charges.

“If the law is fully implemented with penalty, it will scare those involved from participating in the obnoxious act. This will create room for investors to invest in the state which will lead to generation of employment and other business opportunities. The end result is that it will reduce crime to the barest minimum,” Onuesoke stated.