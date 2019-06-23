Onslaught on ISWAP: MNJTF seizes bombs, anti-aircraft guns, GPMGs, AK 47 rifles

By – Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Multinational Joint Task Force said on Sunday night that following the air and land assault on ISWAP/BHT terrorists at the weekend which resulted in the elimination of more than 50 of the members in the Lake Chad fringes, it has recovered more weaponry from the terrorists.

They include Anti-Aircraft Guns, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rapid Propelled Grenades, 7.40 millimetre bombs, IED making equipment and several AK 47 rifles.

This was contained in a statement by Col Timothy Antigha, Chief Information Officer, MNJTF titled ”Update on MNJTF Clearance Operation in Dogon Naira”.

It reads, “Further to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Press Release on Saturday on the outcome of the clearance operation conducted in Doron Naira, being a subsidiary operation in the larger Operation Yancin Tafki, the MNJTF wishes to provide the following update.

“Details of equipment casualty inflicted on ISWAP are as stated below: 17 AK 47 Riffles, 2 GPMG, 1 LMG, 3 AA Guns, 2 81MM Mortar, 1 RPG Tubes, 2 RPG, 7 40MM bombs with Chargers, 2 Boxes of 12.7MM ammunition, 323 rounds of 7.62MM, 3 Hand Grenades, a Gas Cylinders and IED making material.

“ISWAP ammunition dump in Doron Naira was also destroyed.

“It is imperative to also mention that the MNJTF is aware of the pressure on ISWAP by its foreign collaborators to deliver on the Caliphate, hence the flurry of ISWAP inspired attacks of the last couple of weeks on both military and soft targets.

“However, the MNJTF working with national forces is determined to thwart the effort to make the Lake Chad Area a sanctuary for terrorists.”