One year after, woman cries out over missing daughter

By Bose Adelaja

A mother of three, Mrs Kehinde Igwe, whose four-year-old-daughter, Goodness Igwe, got missing during a church service a year ago, said she has not lost hope of seeing her.

Kehinde told Vanguard in a chat that the loss of her daughter has left a vacuum in her family.

According to her, the girl got missing on June 3rd, 2018, after a Sunday service at the family church (The Latter Rain Assembly, Akilo Road, Ogba, Lagos), and all efforts to trace her have proved abortive.

In an emotion-laden voice, Kehinde explained the efforts of her pastor, Tunde Bakare, in ensuring that the girl returned home, but this had not yield any result till date.

Recalling the fateful Sunday, Kehinde a commercial tricyclist in Ajao Estate, said she rode to the church with other members of the family in her commercial tricycle.

Unfortunately, the last child of the family did not return home with them, saying, “she was playing with her doll in company of her siblings and some other children while my husband and I were in a meeting but I was monitoring the children afar.

“When I sensed she was no longer in their midst, I tried to inquire about her whereabouts, but was pacified by one of the children that she was playing with her doll within the premises.

“However, this was not so as we combed everywhere in vain except that her doll with a pair of slippers were found in the tricycle.”

It will be recalled that Sunday Vanguard published her ordeal in February, but the whereabouts of the girl remains a mystery still.

It was gathered that few days after the girl was declared missing, three people were arrested and prosecuted by the Police for swindling her family.

Kehinde said the child’s loss is so painful to her family: “Who am I to query Almighty God? To be honest with you, it is painful and tough.”

She advised Nigerians not to entrust their children with strangers, adding “Nigerians should not entrust their little ones with strangers because you don’t know who the enemy is. Keep your children safe and don’t trust the strangers who is pretending to be friends.”

She commended her church for its unflinching support, noting “I appreciate my church for standing by us and being a source of encouragement.”