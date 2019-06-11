One Planet, One Health embodies our commitment — BARRERE

By Gabriel Olawale

The Managing Director of Fan Milk Plc, Mr Herve Barrere has admonished Nigerians to always bear in mind that healthy people need healthy food and healthy food needs a healthy planet in which to grow.

Speaking during this year World Environment Day celebration which was marked with the planting of 100 trees in commemoration of 100 years of Danone, Fan Milk parent company, Barrere said that One Planet One Health embodies Danone’s commitment to positive environmental impact.

“There is only one Earth. We only live once” and we are strongly reminded that we have a duty to look after our planet, our home, in order to be able to leave a legacy for those coming after us to enjoy and build upon.

“It is these considerations that have led us at Fan Milk to launch One Planet One Health in Nigeria as a part of the global call from Danone to bring health to our company and its ecosystem, to our planet, and to generations of people, now and in the future.

For us, One Planet means that we embrace the vision for sustainable business practices, ensuring that our business activities do not have a negative effect on our communities and our planet.

Barrere said that they have also signed an agreement with Hinckley recycling to recycle used freezers responsibility instead of disposing them indiscriminately, “We have a strong belief that the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected and for us, our commitment to manufacturing and marketing healthy, nutritious and enjoyable dairy food products remains unwavering.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for the Environment Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye commended Fan Milk highly for the efforts it had made to combat climate change in line with the theme for the 2019 World Environment Day which is ‘Air pollution’.