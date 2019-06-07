One dead, 14 injured, 55 arrested as Bauchi durbar turns violent

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person during the Durbar procession, when district heads of Bauchi Emirate paid homage to the governor at the Government House, Bauchi.

It was also confirmed that 14 others wounded during the procession are currently receiving treatment at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Hospital.

Vanguard gathered that pandemonium broke out when some groups of hunters attached to the district heads of Darazo and that of Duguri Local Government started shooting at each other, which led to the death of one Auwalu Sadau.

In a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kamal Datti, said: “The Command’s tactical commanders of Operation Puff Adder have restored normalcy, arrested 55 suspects and recovered 46 machetes, 13 knives, 15 daggers (Gario), one Dane gun and 13 bamboo sticks.”

Kamal said the Police will continue its investigation to find out the cause of the shootout.