Ondo secures $5m medical equipment from a US group

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Ondo State government has secured a $5 million worth of new medical equipment from MedShare, a U.S. based non-profit organisation in Atlanta.

The non-profit organisation had donated more than $40 million worth of new medical equipment to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare systems.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this, in Akure, at the inspection and flag off of distribution of the biomedical equipment/ consumables to health facilities in the state.

Akeredolu noted that his vision for the state “is to ensure that qualitative healthcare delivery is provided for the people of the state.

“We will not renege on our campaign promises to make the health of our citizen a priority.”

Akeredolu said that his administration would not rest on its oars “as we have decided to continue to work in the health sector until we put smile on the faces of our citizens.”

Health commissioner Dr Wahab Adegbenro said China would soon invests $10b in the state Health Sector with the establishment of a Green Park.

According to him the Chinese project would start before the end of this year in the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Health Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said each of the 22 containers cost $250.