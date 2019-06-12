Ondo monarch escapes abductors on way from visiting kidnap survivors

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A traditional ruler, the Iresi of Osi, in Akure North council area of Ondo State, Oba David Olajide, yesterday, escaped being abducted by six gunmen, on his way from the state Police Headquarters in Akure, where his subjects, a mother and her step-son ran to after escaping from kidnappers’ den when the kidnappers were asleep.

The subjects, Mrs Olawumi Adeleye, 25, and her step-son, Destiny Paul, 14, were kidnapped on the same Akure-Obaile-Airport Road while going to church on Sunday.

Vanguard gathered that they ran to Eleyowo village and thereafter to Araromi community.

The head of Araromi community later took the duo to the state police headquarters after they explained to them how they were kidnapped on Sunday and how they escaped.

When he heard the news, the traditional ruler led other chiefs of the community to the Police Headquarters to see his subjects, only to be attacked on his way back.

Oba Olajide told newsmen that the kidnappers flooded the highway with their cows and while he was waiting for the cows to leave the highway, six armed men came out from the bush and attacked him in his vehicle.

He said the kidnappers thought he was the only one in the tinted vehicle, but were disappointed when other occupants alighted from the car which made them to escape into the bush, with one of the herders arrested.

Oba Olajide said the suspect has been taken to the state Police Headquarters.

Kidnappers sleep off

Meanwhile, the kidnappers who reportedly slept off when the mother and her step-son escaped went berserk and reportedly telephoned the families of the duo to pay their ransom or they would be killed.

The families, who were not aware that they had escaped from the kidnappers den, paid N400,000 ransom to them, which Oba Olajide said the kidnappers collected after the duo had escaped from their captivity.

He alleged that the kidnappers do come from Shasha area of the state to commit the atrocity.

His words: “We learned that when the batteries of their telephones run out, they come to Shasha to recharge them before going back into the bush.”

He appealed to the state government and security operatives to help them as gunmen have taken over the highway, creating palpable fears in the minds of motorists on the road.

Recall that it was Oba Olajide that told newsmen on Sunday of the abduction of the mother and her step-son.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N10 million from the families of the victims.

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of one of the abductors and said Police were on the trail of others terrorising motorists on Akure-Owo Road.