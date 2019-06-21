Ondo Govt bans open defecation

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—- AS part of its drastic step aimed at making the state completely free from infectious diseases and other health-related challenges, the Ondo State Government has banned open defecation.

It, however, said that the relevant laws would be enacted to deal with infractions.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this at the inauguration of the State Steering Committee on Open Defecation Free, ODF, in Akure.

Akeredolu said: “Out of the 47 million Nigerians who practise open defecation, nine million come from the South-West and of this number, about 1.4 million live in Ondo State.

“In line with the blueprint to progress of our administration, we will ensure that the issue of open defecation is tackled decisively.

“The practice portends a grave consequence in the areas of health, child development, education outcome, dignity and security, among others.

“The development has put our state in bad light when compared with other states with low incidence of open defecation practice.”

The governor has ordered all the filling stations along the highways in the state to put in place functional and accessible public convenience within their facilities for public use.