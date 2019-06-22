Ondo gets $37m World Bank loan to upgrade health centres

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ONDO State government has accessed $37million World Bank loan under the Nigerian State Health Investment Project N-SHIP to renovate the over 532 health centers across the state.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Health, Dr. Adeyeye Jibayo, disclosed this in Akure during the State Health Care Development Agency stakeholders meeting on Performance Base Financing (PBF) sustainability.

Jibayo said, “No doubt, this new idea has brought tremendous development to the 532 health facilities across the state such as infrastructure, development of human capacities, purchase of medical and non-medical equipment among others.

“Without mincing words, this project has increased the quality of care in health facilities and that of health care services utilization.

“Apart from this, it has also reduced out of pocket spending, removed catastrophe health expenditure and created employment for the people.

“It is worthy of note that apart from the fact that NSHIP has improved monitoring and supervision of Health Facilities, it has also improved inter-agency and inter-stakeholder collaboration among the ministry of health, Hospitals Management Board and State Primary Health Care Development Board to work towards achieving a common goal.

“These have, no doubt, strengthened the health care delivery system in Ondo State and put in place efficient and responsible processes that can address the health care needs of individuals”.

The Executive Secretary, Dr. Francis Akanbiemu, solicited support for the State Health Insurance Scheme, which will take off after the project lapses.

The state Health Commissioner, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said the project gives opportunity to members of the communities and representatives of health facilities to express any challenge they might face in the course of implementing the programme.

“They are allowed to deploy their own strategies when it becomes imperative. The community has a say in what happens to their health”, he said.