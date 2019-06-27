Ondo 2020: No vacancy in Alagbaka Govt House – Alabi

By Dayo Johnson

LAGOS—CHAIRMAN, Council of Ondo State Polytechnic, Mr. Banji Alabi has thrown his weight behind the 2020 reelection bid of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu saying the Governor has introduced credibility and integrity into governance.

In a statement, Alabi said the laudable achievements so far recorded by his administration in the last few years are evident in all critical sectors of the state.

The statement reads: “In Ondo State, the government renovated over 500 schools, tens of thousands of more boys and girls are today in school.

“In our Mother and Child Hospitals, we have reduced to almost zero the mortality rate of women at child birth, the prevention and treatment of hypertension, diabetes measles and malaria and tuberculosis.

“Akeredolu came into office with the twin promises of regular payment of workers salary and to leave Ondo State far better than he met it in terms of physical infrastructure. The gentleman has stayed absolutely faithful to the fulfillment.

“One area where Akeredolu deserves applause is the fact that all projects inherited from his predecessor are now either completed or at various advanced completion stages. This is also in addition to new projects initiated by him that are either completed now or still ongoing.

“It is noteworthy that Akeredolu has delivered more than 45 kilometres of roads in Ondo State across the three senatorial districts. Akeredolu does not discriminate between federal and state roads

“Of all the governors that have served in Ondo State, Akeredolu has performed better in two and half years more than any of them in terms of developmental projects across the 18 local governments. He has introduced credibility and integrity into governance.”