Omo-Agege’s aide, Owoeye-Wise denies intimate relationship with Dino Melaye

SPECIAL Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on Electronic and Social Media, Lara Owoeye-Wise, has denied media reports of her being in a close relationship with the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the 9th Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.

Owoeye-Wise while reacting to the controversy that trailed her appointment, described it as “unfortunate showcase of sobering reality.”

In a statement on her Facebook page, she said: “I shall resist the urge to join issues on the salacious insinuation of any working/ intimate relationship between Senator Melaye and I.

“While there is no iota of truth in this, dissipating energy on it equates to according undue attention to sheer indiscretion from a group of people who probably still have a lot to learn from the tenets of honour, graciousness, dignity, depth of perspectives and uncommon ability to respect the sensibility of others, especially our fellow citizens.”

On her relationship with Melaye, Owoeye-Wise who had also worked with the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly, said: “Dino Melaye represents my Senatorial district. The few interactions I have had with him were usually at public events, occasions where I muster enough honour to expand frontiers for my principal and engage in robust political cross fertilization of ideas.

“Should I have worked for Senator Melaye in his political ambitions or even his party, I would have demonstrated some measure of honour to own up to it and actually turn down this appointment as I do not posses what it takes to be treacherous.”