Omo-Agege congratulates Buhari On His Second Term Swearing-In

By Gab Ejuwa

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), yesterday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his swearing-in for second term in office.

Omo-Agege, in a statement by one of his aides, said Mr. President’s first tenure was beneficial to the Urhobo people in terms of infrastructural development, attention to progressive and people-uplifting policies, and upholding integrity as a necessary element of good governance.

He said that no federal administration in Nigeria’s history had shown fidelity to its promises to the Urhobo and the South-South in general like the Buhari administration.

He explained that the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), payment of pensions to former staff of Delta Steel Company (DSC), the ongoing dualization of the Amukpe-Eku-Agbor-Ewu expressway, funding of the Federal Maritime University, Okerenkoko, construction and successful commissioning of the Itakpe-Ujevwu (Udu) standard gauge railway line, and judicious implementation of the government’s Social Investment Programs for the people bore testimony to his good works for the Urhobo, Deltans and the South-South.

Whilst wishing Mr. President and his vice a very successful second term in office, Omo-Agege prayed that the expectations of Nigerians are realized.