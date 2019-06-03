OML42: Youth leader urges Buhari to revoke licence over neglect of host communities

By Jimoh Babatunde

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to approve the renewal of Oil Mining Lease OML42 to Neconde Engery Limited, over alleged neglect of the host communities.

The plea was made by an Ijaw activist and youth leader in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Timi Oluba.

In a statement, yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State, Oluba frowned at the non-existence of a valid Global Memorandum of Understanding, GmoU, between Neconde and the host communities, noting that no reasonable oil firm operates without a GMoU with its host communities.

It will be recalled that OML42, being operated by Neconde for NPDC and Nestoil JV Partners was among the published OMLs that are expiring this month.

According to him, “the absence of a valid GMoU was deliberate to deny the host communities the needed human and infrastructural development. More, I am not aware if Neconde has awarded scholarship to any indigene from the host communities. I don’t know of any community development project executed by Neconde in any of the host communities of OML42.

“For these reasons, I am asking Mr. President to out-rightly revoke OML42 licence, and it should be re-awarded to a more competent firm that will fast track human and infrastructural development in the area.”