Omeruo: I’ll cherish my first AFCON goal forever

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has revealed that he will cherish his first ever tournament goal for a long time to come.

Omeruo, scored the only goal of the Super Eagles group B match against Guinea in the 73rd minute to see Nigeria through to the round of 16.

“I will ever cherish my first AFCON goal for the Super Eagles in the ongoing AFCON tournament.”

“We needed a goal and it came at the right time, we have so far defended well which have yielded us two clean straight sheets in the ongoing tournament which is good for our confidence as a team.”

“As a defender I’m glad, we are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.”

“We will keep pushing because it is glaring there are no small teams in African football anymore and that is the reason for the slim victory in the first match against Burundi which ended 1 nil in our favour, this match against Guinea also that ended in 1 nil victory for us.

“The most important thing is that we have gotten the six points that progresses us to the next round of the tournament.

“We are not talking about the cup for now, we just want to remain focused and also not distracted as well, but we are effectively working hard to see what the future holds for us in this ongoing tournament” Kenneth Omeruo concluded.