Okowa reaffirms commitment on even devt in Delta

By Emma Amaize

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State reiterated his commitment, weekend, to even development of the oil-rich state, saying his government would not forget any part of the state.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, gave the assurance when he presented staff of office to the Ebenanawei of Obetebe Kingdom, Burutu Local Government area, HRM Emmanuel Arikawei, Ogisi I. Expressing delight with the community development efforts of Obotebe people, he said, Your Royal Majesty, given the background of your wealth of experience and surrounded by prominent sons and daughters from this kingdom, I am confident that you will not have any serious problem in the exercise of your functions as the leader of this industrious and peace -loving community.”

“As the traditional ruler of the kingdom, you are expected to be the rallying point for your people. I sincerely implore you to identify and promote at all times, the genuine aspirations of your subjects, so that the love and respect, which they have abundantly demonstrated today, will serve as an impetus for more unity, progress and development of this community,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the traditional prime minister of the kingdom, Chief Tunde Smooth, who commended the governor for making them proud with the presentation of staff of office to the monarch, urged him to provide good road network, electricity for the people and a befitting palace for the monarch.