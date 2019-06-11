Okowa, Owie congratulate Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbaja, Wase

By Festus Ahon & Alemma Aliu

ASABA—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and former Chief Whip of the Senate and a chieftain of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Senator Roland Owie, have congratulated newly elected Presiding Officers and members of the 9th National Assembly on their successful inauguration.

Okowa, in a statement, congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on their election as President and Deputy President of the Senate respectively, while felicitating with Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Mr Idris Wase on their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

He said Nigerians were eagerly waiting for a vibrant and independent National Assembly to make good laws for the good governance, security and welfare of the people.

Okowa said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you all on your emergence as leaders of the National Assembly. It is my prayer and that of all Nigerians that God grant you all the knowledge and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the 9th National Assembly to the admiration and satisfaction of Nigerians.”

On his part, Owie called on the new leadership of the Senate to ensure that it makes the interest of the people the central focus of all its legislations and legislative activities.

He said: “The 9th Senate should be aware of the enormous work waiting for it. The country is in a very bad state in the area of insecurity. I implore them to work out modalities with the executive to take Nigeria out of the bad situation. It has never been this bad in terms of security.

“The new National Assembly should know that they are the endangered arm whereas the other two always remain irrespective of whatever happens, they remain the closest to the people because they are elected.

“So they should be conscious of this fact and ensure that whatever they do in terms of making laws either from the executive or private members sponsored bills or when they are in their oversight functions, the interest of the people must remain paramount irrespective of the political party under which they came into the House. The entire country is now their constituency and I pray God Almighty to guide them to help guide Nigeria to its rightful place”