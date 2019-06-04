Okowa felicitates with Muslims on Sallah

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with the Muslim Community on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri, saying that though Ramadan fast is over, it is important that the lessons of the season are sustained and replicated in their daily lives for the good of society.

He congratulated all Muslims for successfully completing this year’s Ramadan Fast.

In a Sallah Message on Tuesday in Asaba, Governor Okowa urged the Muslim Community to pray for the unity and peace of the nation as they celebrate. He urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, adding that such virtue would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development.

“I will like to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all and enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate into us all, and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation. It is my hope that today brings joy to all of your homes, both here in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world.” he said.

He assured the Muslim community and all residents of the state government’s determination to improve the lives of her citizens and commended the Muslim community in Delta State for their consistent support for his administration.