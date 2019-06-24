Okowa felicitates with Gbajabiamila at 57

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who turns 57 years on Tuesday June 25, 2019.

Gov. Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, said Gbajabiamila’s contribution to the development of Nigeria and the legislature is worthy of commendation.

The governor eulogised Gbajabiamila’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in his service to the country over the years which according to him, has culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I wish to congratulate Mr Speaker of the 9th Assembly, a consistent, loyal party stalwart and a leader of inestimable value, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary celebration,”

He described Gbajabiamila as a quintessential politician and lawmaker per excellence who has added value to the lives of his people and Nigerians as a whole.

Okowa said: “As Speaker of the 9th Assembly, you have an enormous task of uniting the nation and bring good governance closer to the people by galvanising the lawmakers to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians, adding that there was much work to be done by way of legislation in the area of power supply, infrastructure and poverty alleviation,” he added.

The Governor prays that the almighty God will grant Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, long life, good health, more wisdom and power to lead the 9th House of Representatives.