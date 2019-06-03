Okowa exemplified speed, efficiency with new appointments-Tidi

Chairman of Warri South Local Government, Dr. Michael Tidi has said that the appointment of immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Primary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie as Secretary to Delta State government, ex-Commissioner for Finance, Chief David Edevbie as Chief of Staff and former Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser, exemplifies speed, efficiency and resolve to hit the ground running.

Tidi, who said this in a statement yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa placed square pegs in square holes with the appointments.

His words: “The experience of Mr. Ebie in the education sector and his antecedents, speak volume of Governor Okowa’s determination to strengthen the administrative engine room of governance in the state. It is a testament to the governor’s strategy to scale up performance and build a truly stronger Delta State. I am impressed with the choice of Chief David Edevbie as Chief of Staff to the Governor. The ex-Principal Secretary to the late President Umaru Yar’ Adua and immediate past Commissioner for Finance in the state would bring his experience to bear.

“Those, who have followed Funkekeme’s political history, would certainly attest to the fact that our dear governor made the perfect choice”