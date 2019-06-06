Okowa condoles Thisday MD, Eniola Bello over wife’s death

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday condoled with the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello on the loss of his wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

Okowa in a statement in Asaba on Thursday, described Late Mrs Eniola-Olaitan as a mother per excellence who supported the husband and family throughout her lifetime.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with my brother and Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, the entire management and staff of Thisday Newspapers, on the loss of his dear wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

“Your wife’s untiring support in an extremely busy but rewarding journalism career cannot be overemphasized. Her departure must have left you with so much sorrow.

“The late Mrs. Eniola-Olaitan was a mother per excellence and a huge pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a mother, mentor and role model to many whose lives she touched in different ways.

“As we join the Eniola Bello family and the entire Thisday Newspapers to mourn her peaceful passing, we pray that the Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and may God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” the Governor stated.