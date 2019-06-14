Okowa a visionary leader — Engr. Ofoeyeno

THE Director General, Okowa Campaign Flow 2019, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, has described the second term of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as an act of God, adding that Delta state will further experience massive development.

Engr. Ofoeyeno, who led the group during the swearing-in of Governor Okowa in Asaba, lauded Deltans across the 25 local governments for their massive support and enjoined them to continue to support the governor in his effort to transform the state to a greater height, promising that the Campaign Flow group will continue to support the governor and his administration.

He said: “Gov. Okowa has done a lot of things to elevate the people of the state, ranging from empowerment in all areas and the rehabilitation and construction of roads in all the 25 local government areas of the state.”

Ofoeyeno also congratulated the Delta State House Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, member representing Warri North Area, Hon. Fred Martins, all members of the Delta State House of Assembly, the Senator representing the Delta South Senatorial District, Chief James Manager and member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitom.