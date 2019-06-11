Okorocha wins, gets certificate of return as Senator-elect

By Chinonso Alozie,

Owerri – Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, received his certificate of return as Senator-elect to represent Imo west senatorial district.

Vanguard observed in Owerri, that the issuance of certificate of return to Okorocha, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has triggered widespread jubilation among his supporters in the state.

Okorocha’s certificate of return came few hours after the 9th Assembly leadership was formed with Ahmed lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege emerging as Senate president and Deputy, respectively.

And also, days after an Abuja Fedral High court, presided over by Justice Okon Abang, declared that the INEC, should issue Okorocha his certificate of return.

The delay in issuing Okorocha, certificate of return came as a result of several litigation against him.

Starting from when the Returning Officer for the Imo west Senatorial election, Innocent Ibeawuchi, had alleged that he declared Okorocha, winner of the election under “duress and at gunpoint.”

Okorocha speakingo briefly said: “I take it to be Godstime. I have always believed that justice delayed is justice denied. I want to thank the Judiciary for doing the needful. I want to thank INEC, for taking a bold step in giving me my certificate. This goes a long way to confirm that the allegations were a delay tactics to delay my certificate.”