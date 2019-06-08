Okorocha: We’ll meet to do the needful – INEC

…Senate: Court orders INEC to issue certificate of return to Okorocha

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to forthwith, issue Certificate of Return to the immediate-past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Okon Abang, equally directed the electoral body to pay a cost of N200,000 to the former governor to cover the amount he expended on litigation.

Justice Abang held that INEC acted arbitrarily and beyond its powers, by withholding Okorocha’s Certificate of Return, after he had been declared winner of the senatorial contest.

According to the court, INEC, no longer had power to seize Okorocha’s Certificate of Return, since he was duly declared by the appropriate electoral officer.

It will be recalled that INEC had declined to issue Certificate of Return to Okorocha who was the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after the returning officer alleged that he was forced to declare him winner under duress.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, declared Okorocha as the winner of the poll, having polled 97,762 votes ahead of his closest rival, Mr Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 68,117 votes.

Ibeawuchi however, claimed that he announced Okorocha as the winner to save his life and that of his household, insisting however that the election ought to have been declared inconclusive.

In his judgement, Justice Abang held that INEC acted lawlessly.

He said: “Once the declaration is made under section 68(c) of the Electoral Act, INEC has become functus officio and INEC has no lawful authority to withhold the certificate of return for any reason whatsoever.

“Therefore the issue of duress is unknown to both the Electoral Act and the Constitution.”

The court held that Okorocha remained duly elected until his declaration is upturned by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

“INEC shall forthwith publish and circulate the name of the plaintiff as the senator-elect representing Orlu Imo West Senatorial District.

“It is hereby ordered that INEC shall forthwith issue a certificate of return as the senator-elect representing Orlu Imo West Senatorial District”, Justice Abang added.

Besides, Justice Abang ordered seven other defendants in the matter, who were parties that participated in the senatorial election, to pay a cost of N100,000 each to the plaintiff.

The candidates who had through their various lawyers, persuaded the court to join them as interested parties in the matter, had maintained that Okorocha’s suit lacked merit and deserved to be thrown out by the court.

They separately contended that the high court lacked the jurisdiction to order INEC to recognise Okorocha as winner of the disputed Senatorial seat.

Those the court joined in the suit were candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Osita Izunaso, that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Jones Onyereri, Mr. Nwachukwu Clement of KOWA party, Precious Nwadike of United Progressive Party, UPP and Dr. Uche Ibeh of Labour Party.

Justice Abang had on May 22, suspended proceedings on the matter following an appeal Izunaso filed with respect to the suit. Izunaso had gone before the appellate court to challenge the decision of the high court to assume jurisdiction to entertain the case.

We will meet to do the needful — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed concern over yesterday’ s judgement of the Federal High Court ordering it to issue a Certificate of Return to former Gov. Rochas Okorocha as Senator-elect for Imo West.

INEC in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye said it would soon meet to deliberate on the order of the court with a view to doing the “needful”.

The Commission however expressed concern at a situation whereby partisans resort to crude tactics to be returned elected and consequently go ahead to “procure” a favourable court judgement.

“The Commission’s overriding consideration is the safety of its ad-hoc staff, Electoral Officers and Collation/Returning Officers and is worried that if electoral impunity is allowed to flourish, any individual can harass, intimidate and put the Commission’s officers under duress, procure a favourable declaration and be rewarded with a Certificate of Return”, said Okoye.

Meanwhile, following the dismissal of his suit by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Justice Abang, subsequently heard all the parties and reserved the case for judgement.

Specifically, Okorocha had in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/296/2019, prayed the court to among other reliefs, order INEC to issue him a Certificate of Return to enable him to proceed to the Senate.

It was part of Okorocha’s position that INEC lacked the statutory powers to withhold his Certificate of Return, insisting that he was validly elected to represent Imo West.

Okorocha had prayed the court to order INEC to in the interim, issue him Certificate of Return, pending the determination of the suit, a request that was refused by the Justice Abang.

The first Judge that was originally assigned the case to, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, withdrew from the matter, following a petition that was lodged against him by candidates of the PDP and APGA who accused him of bias.