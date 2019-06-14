Okorocha finally sworn in

By Chinonso Alozie

Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State, has been sworn in as the Senator representing Imo West senatorial district yesterday, just as he blamed marginalisation of Igbo in the 9th National Assembly leadership on lawmakers from the South-East.

Okorocha was quoted to have said this by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, after he was sworn in, adding that he would not disappoint the people of his senatorial district.

According to Onwuemeodo, “this is to inform all men and women of the good tidings that the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has been sworn in as the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

“He was sworn in at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 13(yesterday) by the clerk of the Senate, Chief Nelson Ayewoh. The former governor and now a distinguished Senator had also signed all the necessary documents requiring his signature.

“The swearing-in event had come barely 48 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, issued him his certificate of return which had remained contentious for months and which also prevented the former governor from being inaugurated last Tuesday when other senators were inaugurated and the leadership of the Senate constituted.”

The former governor recalled his experience and said “he has no regret over the politics that had characterised the issuance of his certificate of return since the whole drama had worked together for good.

“And the whole development should also be seen as one of the indices of a growing democracy like ours. Senator Okorocha would also continue to take serious exception to politics of vindictiveness, clannishness, bitterness, hatred and do-or-die.

“In his politics, he has never been associated with any of these vices and that was why the accusation of duress was strange to him and to all those who had closely followed his politics.

“He would remain broad-minded and Godly in his politics and would also be in the forefront of any action or move that would strengthen the oneness of the nation since it pays to be united than to be divided.”

Declaring his stand on the controversial issue of the marginalisation of the Igbo in the choice of Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Okorocha said: “The truth is that both the questions and answers about what the issue is all about, lie with the Igbo themselves.

“Finally, as a Senator, Okorocha won’t disappoint the people of Imo West Senatorial District, IMO people and Nigerians in general.”