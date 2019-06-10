Okorocha: CSO writes police on planned protest over issuance of certificate by INEC

Abuja – Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has written to the Nigeria Police on its planned protest over alleged INEC’s refusal to issue a Certificate of Return to Rochas Okorocha.

The letter, which is to notify INEC on the protest scheduled for June 11, by the Executive Director of CASER, Mr Frank Tietie, on Monday in Abuja.

According to Tietie, the protest is to show concern over alleged refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to Okorocha, the Senator-elect of Imo West Senatorial District.

A Federal High Court, Abuja presided by Justice Okon Abang had on June 7, directed INEC to immediately issue a certificate of return to Okorocha, who was also the immediate past governor of Imo.

Abang had in the judgment faulted INEC on the grounds that withholding of the senator-elect’s certificate of return was not known to the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act.

However, NAN was informed that the FCT Police Command, rejected the letter on the ground that June 11 is the inauguration day of the 9th National Assembly.

The letter was also rejected because of preparation for the Democracy Day celebration to hold on June 12.

CASER was, therefore, advised to reschedule the protest for another day. (NAN)