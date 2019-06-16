Okagbare targets 60th Diamond League appearance in Rabat

African sprint double record holder, Blessing Okagbare will this evening in Rabat, Morocco make her 60th Diamond League appearance and is also aiming for a big win in the 100m barring any circumstances.

Okagbare tops the list of athletes that have made the most Diamond League appearances with 69 competitive starts in the 100m, 200m and long jump and claimed some 47 scoring finishes since making her IAAF Diamond League debut in 2010.

Her most noteworthy achievement came during an electric 2013 campaign when in London she set not one but two African 100m records on the same day, backing up a 10.86 secs run in the heat with a blistering 10.79 secs performance in the final. Okagbare did 23.14 secs in the 200m in Doha and 11.07 secs in the 100m in Shenghai.

In Morocco she will face the the likes of Marie-Josée Ta Lou, who is making her second outing this season after posting 11.14secs in Rome. There is also double world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who will be looking for a sub-11-seconds time having won recently in Hengelo in 11.06secs.

Meanwhile controversial South Africa runner, Caster Semenya has turned down invitation to run in Rabat after getting a reprieve in her appeal on rules restricting testosterone levels in female athletes against the IAAF in a Swiss Federal Court.

“She received an invitation but is unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat,” organiser Alain Blondel said.