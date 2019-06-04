Ohaneaze slams FG’s plan to downgrade Enugu Airport

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA-THE South South Coordinator, Ohaneaze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Chief Chinedu Ugwa Authur, has berated the federal government plans to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu from its international status to a local airport following safety concerns.

Arthur, who described the airport as strategic because of its location and economic importance to the South East, urged the federal government to stop considering the downgrading of the airport as a matter of urgency.

He said: “This airport is strategic in its location due to its economic importance, you cannot downgrade an airport linking a zone. The Enugu State Governor, had since ordered the relocation of Orie Emene Market, shut down the nearby abattoir and ordered the immediate removal of the broadcasting mast and other illegal structures on the approach of the airport.

“We want the federal government to be fair to all because a problem amongst the Igbo’s or other region, so, they should not take us for granted. One of the major reasons the IPOB want to take their own country is because of all these issue, which is resulting to marginalization of the Igbo’s.

“Trying to downgrade an airport linking the South East, instead of upgrading as it is done elsewhere; they should try to upgrade whatever is bad or wrong in the airport. As you can see international flight lands here, Onitsha International market is here, Innoson motors is here and other companies that are operating in Enugu, so no reason for the downgrading.

“If they succeed that means they are telling us that we are not part of this country, even the Igbo elders are not happy with the situation.”