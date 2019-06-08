Ohanaeze to empower women, youth

Considering the high rate of unemployment in the country and its bid to reduce it among youths and women, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, has carefully drawn programmes for youth and women empowerment for self-reliance. Also, the association has concluded its plan to build its seven story secretariat for economic benefit.

When asked the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, he said that the truth remains that government alone can’t provide all the employments needed by her citizens. He said, ïf unemployment must reduce to the bearest minimum both public and private sectors must do something to achieve that feat.

According to him, if adequate steps will be taken towards this direction, not only will it reduce unemployment in the country among the youths, but insecurity will also be reduced. “We are initiating this programme to promote economic values.

On how people perceive his style of leadership that Ebonyi people are timid, he said that such perception is the imagination of the holder view because Ebonyians are bright, smart and enterprising as every other Igbo. “Many eminent people of Ebonyi have served and are still serving Nigeria in many leadership capacities at various sectors. There is no class distinction among Igbo states. It is even wrong to classify some people as Delta Igbo or Rivers Igbo. Igbo is Igbo, no matter the state of origin; as long as your mother tongue is Igbo, you are Igbo.

According to Ogbonna, my service is for all Igbo residents in Lagos state without any form of discrimination. Maybe, what some people call ‘timid’ is Ebonyi people strict adherence to God’s commandments; tenets and injunctions of Igbo culture and tradition. Igbo culture and tradition stipulate some strict rules for disciplined life and co-existence with your neighbour; and classifies some offences as unpardonable. An average Ebonyi person does everything possible to avoid committing what could be termed sacrilege which is unpardonable according to Igbo culture and tradition, such as money rituals involving murder. In today’s world, some people scorn their culture and tradition, and can sell their grandmother to make money. Some are ready to do business with the devil provided money is made at the end. An average Ebonyi person does everything possible to earn a living through legitimate business, no matter how menial. That is the reason many of them are hawking goods on Lagos roads, knowing their future don’t end there. My people are God fearing and believe in the saying that God’s time is the best. There is an Ebonyi adage that says: “queue up and don’t mind if you are at the back, because there might be ‘about-turn’ and the person at the back will be at the front.”

“Whenever I’m addressing any congregation, especially Ebonyians, I always advise them to be consistence, law abiding and cling to the principle that every change comes from God. If that is the reason for calling us ‘timid,’ I am satisfied with it. It is important to remind the few who see Ebonyi people as incompetent that the founder and first President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was an Ebonyi man, Dr.Akanu Ibiam. Again, I see leadership as sacrifice, but some members of my executive see leadership as enterprise. So, they see their positions in Ohanaeze Ndigbo as opportunity to grab and share materials instead of contributing to build the organisation. If they accompany you to any personality, they will be expecting gift from the personality especially money. And if there is no gift, they will be angry and call the personality names, raining abuses on the person. They will even tell me they are not in Lagos to hear big grammars and proverbs. These few people say I am incompetent.

This incompetent Ebonyi man established the first functional secretariat for Ohanaeze Ndigbo; funding the day-to-day running of the secretariat which costs hundreds of thousands of naira per month. This incompetent Ebonyi man settled the differences between the council of Ezes in Lagos, especially the leadership tussle between Eze Hyacinth Ohazuluike (Mkpume) and Eze C. O Nwachukwu which has been on for over twenty one years. He and some members of the council of elders visited Oba of Lagos and resolved the disagreement between Oba’s Palace and Ndigbo in Lagos. He is been empowering widows who are members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some Igbo youths. The same incompetent Ebonyi man leads Igbo into mainstream Lagos administration through his endorsing of Sanwo-olu as governor. The inauguration of Sanwo-Olu as governor confirms Chief Ogbonna’s foresight. Probably, some of the people calling me incompetent are members of some Igbo organisations claiming superiority over Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Some of these organisations which expect me to come and serve as Vice President are just undermining Ohanaeze Ndigbo as apex Igbo organisation and not Chief Solomon Ogbonna. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex Igbo organisation, so every other Igbo organisation is under this umbrella organisation.Maybe, my firm stand qualifies me as incompetent Ebonyi man. Only God knows! But I can never compromise set standards and norms to please some individuals. If reincarnation is real, I would love to come back as an Ebonyi man.

Did you buy this secretariat building or are you on rent?

We are on rent and the rent cost millions of naira per annum, and only God knows how I pay for it. However, my goal is to acquire a permanent structure for the organisation, to be known as Igbo House. I have been meeting my Igbo friends to make sure we acquire about four plots of land for the project and they are happy and are responding positively. The structure will be a seven-storey building. The seven floors will represent the seven Igbo states in alphabetical order and each floor will be allocated to a specific function as follows: First/Ground floor (Abia), will be hall for meetings. Second floor (Anambra), will be hall for rent to event organisers, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo members will enjoy subsidized rate in using the event hall. Third floor (Delta), will serve as lecture hall for Igbo language. Fourth floor (Ebonyi),will serve as offices for some members of the executive. Fifth floor (Enugu), will house the offices of the President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and women leader. Sixth floor (Imo), will be for restaurants (strictly for Igbo food) and bars. And seventh floor (Rivers), will serve as mini museum, showcasing Igbo arts including masks of prominent Igbo masquerades plus portraits of prominent Igbo people dead and alive. The need for about four plots of land is to ensure enough space for parking. Each of the seven states will bear the cost of constructing their floor in the building. The building will be equipped with mechanical lift to make movement from floor to floor easy, especially for the elderly. Ndigbo, it is time to show the stuff we are made of, instead of complaining. If this great plan is what Ndigbo want in Lagos, all I need is support from this administration; if not we will not achieve this wonderful plan.