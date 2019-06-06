Ohanaeze condemns FG’s inability to tackle increasing security challenge

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – IGBO Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lambasted the Federal Government for its alleged inability to deal with the lingering security challenge facing the country.

Arising from its monthly meeting which held in Enugu, the National Executive Committee of the organization also condemned the reported ongoing negotiation between the Federal Government and Miyetti Allah to give them a grant of N100 Billion as a reaction to the grave security threats.

In a statement signed by its president General, Nnia Nwodo, the organization stated that there is increase in security threats in the country such as killings, kidnappings and various forms of banditry in the last few months.

The organization regretted that In parts of the Middle Belt, Militant Herdsmen have continued to kill, maim and destabilise Christian areas with very little containment by the National Security Forces.

“What is most disturbing is that very few arrests, seizures of arms or prosecution have been made in all these instances by our national security forces and the impression is created that their activities have the encouragement, sanction and acquiescence of our national security”

It further regretted that several local and international mining companies have, without license, occupied parts of Northern Nigeria and engaged in continuous illegal mining of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

It stated that In the South East and South West, colossal ransoms are daily extorted from helpless citizens by kidnappers while many captives are being killed by bandits, making it impossible for locals to freely move about.

“Why on earth these gun trotting militants are protected financially an insulated from criminal prosecution whilst IPOB, an armless group, is proscribed and categorised as dangerous to National security bugs our imagination,” it said.

The organization reiterated that as long as the persisting situation subsists, that the only national solution to it is for the country to be restructure.