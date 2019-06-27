Ogun gov tussle: Court strikes out suit against Abiodun

ABUJA— A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a case brought against the Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State by Mrs. Iyabo Anisulowo.

The pre election suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/34/1019 was filed to seek the disqualification of then candidate, Mr. Abiodun.

Anisulowo had approached the Court to challenge the eligibility of Abiodun at the governorship election over his alleged failure to participate in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Scheme.

Counsel to the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Wale Abeeb Ajayi had urged the court to dismiss the case against his client, as participation in the NYSC scheme was never a disqualification factor in elections.

Delivering his judgment, Justice M A Mohammed served the 1st Defendant’s notice of preliminary objection and proceeded to deliver judgment on the substantive suit.

Mohammed also noted that the Plaintiff – Anisulowo failed to establish that Dapo Abiodun presented false academic claims to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He held that the NYSC act does not make provision for the disqualification of a candidate, who failed to participate in the NYSC scheme, saying that a candidate can be disqualified under Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution.

Consequently, the suit was dismissed.