Oduduwa Varsity disowns suspected cultists arrested at OAU

By Demola Akinyemi

The founder of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Dr Abdulrahman Adegoke Adedoyin, has denied the claim that students of the institution were planning to attack the neighbouring Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, describing it as ridiculous.

Adedoyin told Sunday Vanguard: “The management of the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, via Ile Ife is shocked by the claims that our students plan to attack Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State (OAU). This claim to say the least is embarrassing, ridiculous and false.

“We make bold to say that those students arrested as cultists in OAU were neither our students nor had any link with OUI. We have gone through the institution’s portal and our records and could not trace their names.

“In view of this, there is no basis to spew publication or harbour any thought that our students are hatching plans to attack Obafemi Awolowo University.”

The educationist went on: “Why is OAU linking us with the challenges it is currently battling with? How can a student/staff population of 5,000 attack a student/staff population of over 60,000 people?

“No serious private university in Nigeria can allow cultism in its school. Nobody enters Oduduwa University without undergoing serious security scrutiny. Uniformed policemen, plainclothes security men have been stationed at strategic places inside the university to control our security at all times.”