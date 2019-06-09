Oduduru’s unstoppable, Porbeni rates sprint sensation high

By Ben Efe

Nigeria’s sprint rave of the moment, Divine Oduduru on Friday proved that he is a force to be reckoned with at the upcoming Africa Games holding in Morocco in August and the World Championships in Doha in September.

Oduduru posted a world leading 9.86 seconds in the men’s final of the US National Collegiate Athletics Association championships, just a fraction shy of Olusoji Fasuba’s 9.85 seconds African record. On the night Oduduru, running for Texas Tech, was not done, he ran 19.73 seconds in the 200m to erase the 19.76 seconds run he did in May to set a new national 200m record.

According to Seigha Porbeni, a renowned athletics coach, Oduduru’s form is unstoppable, adding that he was a podium candidate at the Doha Worlds and a potential gold medalist at the Africa Games.

“Oduduru is in top form and he will be unstoppable. He only has to concentrate and train hard now that the NCAA season is over. I don’t see anyone beating him in the sprints at the AAG in Morocco,” said Porbeni who first spotted Oduduru at the Dr. Awoture Eleya Athletics Championships for Schools in Delta State.

“Oduduru and Praise Idamadudu were the stars of the grassroots championships. It was from there Oduduru was trained and made Nigeria proud at the first African Youth Championships in 2013 in Warri.

“He is a good lad and I tip hm for bigger things. All that he needs now is good coaching, a good endorsement deal and he will go places.”